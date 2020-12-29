Search
Full Fight Video: Ryan Garcia retains WBC Silver lightweight title by KO of Francisco Fonseca

Newswire
Ryan Garcia takes on Luke Campbell in an interim WBC lightweight title fight on January 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas (full card here). The winner is expected to face the reigning champion Devin Haney at the future event. Ahead of this Saturday’s showdown, check out “KingRy” in his previous outing in February (video up top), when he knocked Francisco Fonseca out in the first round with his devastating left hook and retained WBC ‘Silver’ lightweight belt.

Boxing fans can watch Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell live stream on DAZN.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingLatest NewsVideo

