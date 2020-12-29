Search
Muay Thai

No fights in 15 years – IFMA Muay Thai World Championships 2020 contested outside the ring

Parviz Iskenderov
Wai Kru Ram Muay
Wai Kru Ram Muay | Pic: IFMA

IFMA Muay Thai Worlds

The passing year goes in history as the first time in fifteen years when IFMA World Championships was held with no bouts contested inside the boxing ring. Muay Thai event was scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi, UAE from May 24 to June 30. Due to pandemic it did not go ahead.

Instead, the organization has held virtual competitions, where national teams and athletes were able to compete for medals in other disciplines, other than actual fighting. Team Philippines was on top in the Wai Kru tournament, with its athletes earning three gold and one silver medals. Kyrgyzstan secured Best Team Award in the musical forms contest, while Palestine took all Max Fit trophy.

2019 marked the return of World Championships to its birth place, when an eight-day sporting fiesta was held in Bangkok, Thailand. Mexican Cancun was the host in 2018, following European capital of Muay Thai – Minsk, Belarus, accommodating the event in 2017.

With no kicks, punches, knees and elbows thrown in 2020, the world of Muay Thai anticipates 2021 as the year to hopefully relaunch the annual event.

