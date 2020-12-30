Search
UFC

UFC Full Fight Video: Rose Namajunas defeats Jessica Andrade in rematch on Fight Island

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

One of the most exciting women’s MMA bouts for 2020 featured Rose Namajunas up against Jessica Andrade. The pair of former strawweight champions squared off on the main card at UFC 251 held in July on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island. “Thug Rose” came out victorious by split decision after three rounds, as well as took the revenge for the defeat suffered in their fight in May 2019 via second-round slam KO. You can watch it up top.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMMAUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell

January 02, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar

January 16, 2021

MMA

Karim Guerfi vs. Lee McGregor

January 22, 2021

Boxing

UFC 257: McGregor vs. Poirier 2

January 23, 2021

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Best Shots: Canelo Alvarez defeats Callum Smith to claim super middleweight title

Saul Canelo Alvarez and Callum Smith squared off at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia)....

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097