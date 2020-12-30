UFC Full Fight Video: Rose Namajunas defeats Jessica Andrade in rematch on Fight Island

One of the most exciting women’s MMA bouts for 2020 featured Rose Namajunas up against Jessica Andrade. The pair of former strawweight champions squared off on the main card at UFC 251 held in July on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island. “Thug Rose” came out victorious by split decision after three rounds, as well as took the revenge for the defeat suffered in their fight in May 2019 via second-round slam KO. You can watch it up top.