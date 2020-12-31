Search
Israel Adesanya goes up against Jan Blachowicz for light heavyweight title at UFC 259 on March 6

Parviz Iskenderov
Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya weighs-in at UFC 243 in Melbourne | Benjamin Cooke/Throwdown Photography

The current middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya goes up a weight class to challenge a newly-crowned light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz for a 205-pound belt at UFC 259. The event is scheduled for March 6 live on pay-per-view. The location accommodating the fight card is yet to be determined.

UFC President Dana White revealed the news on ESPN on Thursday (AEDT).

Undefeated Israel Adesanya (20-5) was last in action in September when he KO’d Paulo Costa in the second round and made the second successful defense of his 185-pound belt. In March he retained the title by unanimous decision against Yoel Romero, after claiming the undisputed strap against former champion Robert Whittaker by knockout in the second round in October 2019.

For quite some time Adesanya was keen to go up a weight class and challenge then champion and now former titleholder Jon Jones. The latter relinquished the belt in August.

The vacant title was contested in September. Jan Blachowicz (27-8) came out victorious via second-round TKO against Dominick Reyes. Prior to that he KO’d Corey Anderson in Round 1 and took a split decision against Ronaldo Souza.

While challenging Blachowicz, Adesanya keep his middleweight belt. Whittaker, could be the next in line to challenge him at 185.

In addition to Blachowicz vs Adesanya, ESPN reported that the featherweight title fight between two-weight champion Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson has been rebooked for UFC 259.

The full list of announced to date bouts for the event can be found here.

Best Shots: Canelo Alvarez defeats Callum Smith to claim super middleweight title

Saul Canelo Alvarez and Callum Smith squared off at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia)....

