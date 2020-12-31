Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell final pre-fight press conference live stream video – 2:30 pm ET

Ryan Garcia and Luke Campbell square off in a twelve-round championship bout with an interim WBC lightweight title on the line. The contest headlines the fight card taking place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, January 2 (Sun. Jan 3 in Australia). Boxing fans can watch Garcia vs Campbell live stream on DAZN.

The final pre-fight press conference is scheduled for Thursday, December 31 at 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT, which makes it Friday, January 1 at 6:30 am AEDT in Australia. The live stream is available up top.

The full card and event start time can be found here.