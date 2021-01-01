Higher by Eminem in UFC 257: McGregor vs Poirier 2 promo

Eminem is no stranger to the UFC. Last year the “King of Rap” was featured artist on the UFC 4 with Godzilla. This time his “Higher” from the Music To Be Murdered By – Side B album is used in a new promo for UFC 257: McGregor vs. Poirier 2, that is scheduled for January 23.

“Survival mode!” Eminem captioned the video posted on his Twitter. The clip features highlight moments to both, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier ahead of their rematch live on ESPN Plus. See it below.

McGregor defeated Poirier in their first fight in September 2014 by TKO in the first round. Over six years later the pair meets for the second time, headlining the PPV card held at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka “Fight Island”.

Those, who might have missed it, the official UFC 257 poster can be found here.

As for Higher, check out the lyrics below from Eminem’s Genius page, while the full song is available up top.

Eminem – Higher Lyrics

[Intro: Eminem]

Yeah

You know, I’ve been around for a while now

Not sure if I have much left to prove

Yeah I do, haha

[Verse 1: Eminem]

I look at me now, I’m thinkin, “Damn”

How proud of me I am

What I did is nothin’ to sneeze at

Even if your allergies are bad

I’m up in a balcony in France

I look around, I see the fans

How they surround me in the stands

Probably could drown in a sea of hands

They’re hollerin’, “Shady” (“Shady”)

Yelling it out to me and that’s what I mean when I say

That one day someway, somehow, if I get the chance to get a crowd

I’d flip it around and have a crowd give me the chants

(I’ve done it all, man)

But in actuality, I haven’t, yet

[Chorus: Sly Pyper & Eminem, Sly Pyper]

Where am I supposed to go from here? (Woah-oh-oh) Hey

Really I have no idea (All)

All I know is every time I think I hit my ceiling (Yeah, oh)

I go higher than I’ve ever f*ckin’ been (My only question is)

Where am I supposed to go from here? (Woah-oh-oh) Hey

Really I have no idea (All I know is, all)

All I know is every time I think I hit my ceiling (Yeah, oh)

I go higher than I’ve ever f*ckin’ been

[Verse 2: Eminem]

Got no time for no haters in this b*tch

Or toleration for this sh*t

But like medication, my dedication

And the time it takes to do this sh*t

Reminds me of how an overcrowded hospital waiting room’ll get

What I mean is maybe I have more patience (patients) than I’m able to admit

Yeah, but I’m still mentally stable as a three-legged table in this b*tch

Fame was a switch, but I was grateful to trade this sh*t for the trailer with a hitch

That it would make me a raving lunatic

But I made it through my situation, I hit pay dirt

Now I get paper like a stapler in this b*tch

But just ’cause I made a little bit of change

Don’t mean I’ve changed a little bit

Brain full of wit, dangerous, can’t extinguish this English language when it’s lit

And I’m just berating you with it, it’s Shady ’til I’m eighty-two

I’ll spit this crazy, even Dre, he knows (nose) I’ma blow

Better get the handkerchief again, haha

[Chorus: Sly Pyper & Eminem]

Where am I supposed to go from here? (Woah-oh-oh) Hey

Really I have no idea (All)

All I know is every time I think I hit my ceiling (Yeah, oh)

I go higher than I’ve ever f*ckin’ been (Know I talk about this sh*t a lot, my only question is)

Where am I supposed to go from here? (Woah-oh-oh) Hey

Really I have no idea (All I know is, all)

All I know is every time I think I hit my ceiling (Yeah, oh)

I go higher than I’ve ever f*ckin’ been

[Bridge: Sly Pyper & Eminem]

Oh, now what am I gonna do?

Can’t nothing hold me, I’m on the loose

Born a winner, damn, it’s so hard to lose

I can do it even when I’m tryin’ to

When my record flops, it still go through the roof

This atmosphere’s for a chosen few

Who was on they grind makin’ money moves

And you ain’t gon’ get there if you watered-down

You gotta take shots with a hundred proof (Check it out)

[Verse 3: Eminem]

Been in survival mode

Since a five year old, it was I alone

Since my trike was stole, spiral notebook and microphone

But lookin’ back how bad it was then

If it hadn’t been for the pad and the pen

Addict mom and deadbeat dad

I wouldn’t have had the savage within

Havin’ to win every single battle I’m in

All I ever wanted was to be an emcee

Tediously I wrote obediently, believing in me

EPMD must’ve had teachin’ degrees

Learned to defeat enemies with the ink, thinkin’ of these rhymes

Would be as Eazy as E

And graffiti would be like remedial readin’ to me (Yeah)

‘Til my last breath leaves my lungs

I’ma beat my drum (Yeah) for the streets I’m from (Yeah)

The East side slums (Yeah), gotta remind ’em (Yeah)

I’ll take a foe out (Yeah), like fee-fi-fum

You see my finger (What?), you see my thumb (What?)

You see my fist, f*ck a peace pipe, I’m (What?)

Here for the smoke but it’s not the weed I want (What?)

With this beat I brung for the beef I’ve come (Woo)

But you better bring it if you wanna reply from

‘Cause for you to be lyrically inclined, it’d be a steep climb up

That’ll be an uphill battle

But I’m up like your feet in a recliner

And I think I’m about to go out on a limb like a tree climber

Time to push my ceiling higher ’cause

[Chorus: Sly Pyper & Eminem]

Where am I supposed to go from here? (Woah-oh-oh) Hey

Really I have no idea (All)

All I know is every time I think I hit my ceiling (Yeah, oh)

I go higher than I’ve ever f*ckin’ been (For the last time, my only question is)

Where am I supposed to go from here? (Woah-oh-oh) Hey

Really I have no idea (All I know is, all)

All I know is every time I think I hit my ceiling (Yeah, oh)

I go higher than I’ve ever f*ckin’ been (Damn)