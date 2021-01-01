Paige VanZant bare knuckle debut date set for Feb 5 – PVZ faces Britain Hart at BKFC 16

Paige VanZant has a date and opponent for her first bare knuckle fight. She is scheduled to make her BKFC debut on Friday, February 5 in Tampa. TL, where she faces off Britain Hart. Former UFC fighter made the announcement on social media on NYE.

“Best of 2020 is this picture right here, PVZ wrote. “Bout agreement signed for my Bare Knuckle FC debut. February 5th baby! Let’s go!”

As a pro MMA fighter Paige VanZant won eight out of thirteen fights in total. Last July she was submitted by Amanda Ribas in the first round, which was her final appearance inside the Octagon. Her most recent win goes back to January 2019 when she defeated Rachael Ostovich by submission in Round 2.

PVZ raised to prominence during her participation in the American “Dancing with the Stars” Season 22 held from March 21 to May 24, 2016. Partnered with professional dancer Mark Ballas, the pair succeeded to earn the second spot on the pedestal.

After completing her run in the UFC, that lasted from November 2014 till July 2020, VanZant signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship last August.

Britain Hart (4-4-3) has a boxing background. In 2020 she fought twice, winning both bouts. In November she stopped Randine Elkholm in Round 4, following the win over Kim Wabik via first-round RTD.