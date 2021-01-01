Search
Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell weigh-in video live stream and results – 2 pm ET

Newswire
Ryan Garcia (20-0, 17 KOs) and Luke Campbell (20-3, 16 KOs) battle it out for a vacant interim WBC lightweight title on Saturday, January 2 (Sun. Jan 3 in Australia). The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout tops the fight card taking place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on DAZN.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts. The Garcia vs Campbell weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for Friday, January 1 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT, which in Australia converts to Saturday, January 2 at 6 am AEDT. The live stream is available up top.

The full Garcia vs Campbell fight card can be found below. Weigh-in results will be added.

Garcia vs Campbell card

Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell – vacant Interim WBC Lightweight title

Rene Alvarado vs. Roger Gutierrez – Alvarado’s WBA (regular) Junior Lightweight title

Felix Alvarado vs. DeeJay Kriel – Alvarado’s IBF Junior Flyweight title

Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Ashleigh Curry, Women’s Super Middleweight

Raul Curiel vs. Ferdinand Kerobyan, Welterweight

Blair Cobbs vs. Issouf Kinda, Welterweight

Sean Garcia vs Asa Stevens, Bantamweight

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

