Ryan Garcia kicks off 2021 as early as on January 2, facing off Luke Campbell in an interim WBC lightweight title fight. The contest headlines the fight card taking place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, featuring “KingRy” in his outing in March 2019, when he faced and defeated Romero Duno via technical knockout after the second round.

Boxing fans can watch Garcia vs Campbell live stream on DAZN.