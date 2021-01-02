UFC Full Fight Video: Khabib Nurmagomedov chokes Justin Gaethje to sleep

One of the top MMA fights in 2020 saw undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov submitting interim titleholder Justin Gaethje in the second round of their championship unification fight, that headlined UFC 254 at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka “Fight Island” last October. The past year also goes in history as the last fight of “The Eagle”, who retired with an untouched 29-0 record in an emotional performance. On New Year’s Eve the promotion released the video of the full matchup, and you can watch it up top.