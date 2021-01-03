Search
Muay Thai

Lion Fight kicks off 2021 on Feb 12 – Muay Thai on UFC Fight Pass with ‘Carnage’ Corbett ringside

Parviz Iskenderov
Lion Fight
Lion Fight set for UFC Fight Pass debut | Pic: Twitter/lionfight

Lion Fight 63

Lion Fight is set for a new beginning. After concluding its run on CBS Sports Network, the American Muay Thai promotion found a new home on UFC Fight Pass. The first event is scheduled for February 12 in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Advertisements

Joey George (7-2) headlines Lion Fight 63, making the first defense of his North American cruiserweight title against Chris Tramell (8-2). In the co-main event, unbeaten Jake Peacock (4-0), who was born without right hand and forearm, faces off Marcos Vasquez (9-3) at welterweight.

Also on the card, Lowrant-T Nelson (12-2) takes on Luis Dos Santos (22-1) at light heavyweight, and Anel Dudo meets Javier Zamora at featherweight. In addition, Natalie Morgan (7-3) and Candice Mitchell (13-3) do women’s Muay Thai battle also at featherweight.

Partnered with UFC Fight Pass, Lion Fight is looking to reach a larger audience, with the events being available for live stream internationally. The color commentator is the former three-weight world champion Nathan “Carnage” Corbett.

Lion Fight 63 card

Joey George vs. Chris Tramell

Jake Peacock vs. Marcos Vasquez

Lowrant-T Nelson vs. Luis Dos Santos

Natalie Morgan vs. Candice Mitchell

Anel Dudo vs. Javier Zamora

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMuay Thai

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell

January 02, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar

January 16, 2021

MMA

Karim Guerfi vs. Lee McGregor

January 22, 2021

Boxing

UFC 257: McGregor vs. Poirier 2

January 23, 2021

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Best Shots: Canelo Alvarez defeats Callum Smith to claim super middleweight title

Saul Canelo Alvarez and Callum Smith squared off at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia)....

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097