Lion Fight kicks off 2021 on Feb 12 – Muay Thai on UFC Fight Pass with ‘Carnage’ Corbett ringside

Lion Fight is set for a new beginning. After concluding its run on CBS Sports Network, the American Muay Thai promotion found a new home on UFC Fight Pass. The first event is scheduled for February 12 in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Joey George (7-2) headlines Lion Fight 63, making the first defense of his North American cruiserweight title against Chris Tramell (8-2). In the co-main event, unbeaten Jake Peacock (4-0), who was born without right hand and forearm, faces off Marcos Vasquez (9-3) at welterweight.

Also on the card, Lowrant-T Nelson (12-2) takes on Luis Dos Santos (22-1) at light heavyweight, and Anel Dudo meets Javier Zamora at featherweight. In addition, Natalie Morgan (7-3) and Candice Mitchell (13-3) do women’s Muay Thai battle also at featherweight.

Partnered with UFC Fight Pass, Lion Fight is looking to reach a larger audience, with the events being available for live stream internationally. The color commentator is the former three-weight world champion Nathan “Carnage” Corbett.

Lion Fight 63 card

Joey George vs. Chris Tramell

Jake Peacock vs. Marcos Vasquez

Lowrant-T Nelson vs. Luis Dos Santos

Natalie Morgan vs. Candice Mitchell

Anel Dudo vs. Javier Zamora