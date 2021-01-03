Ryan Garcia stops Luke Campbell in Round 7 – fight video highlights

Ryan Garcia and Luke Campbell squared off at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Saturday, January 2 (Sun, Jan 3 in Australia). The pair battled it out for a vacant interim WBC lightweight title, headlining the fight card live on DAZN.

The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout didn’t go the distance. Garcia was in control during the first three minutes, but was dropped by Campbell’s left hand in the second round, after getting a bit too comfortable.

Did Ryan Garcia just hit Luke Campbell with the Euro Step? ? pic.twitter.com/Vh33Ng3j9T — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) January 2, 2021

Campbell drops Garcia in Round 2 pic.twitter.com/EeJmdD6veE — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) January 3, 2021

In the third round Garcia was an aggressor, but it was quite close, as well as the fourth. At the end of the fifth Garcia landed left almost sending Campbell through the ropes. In the sixth Garcia continued applying the pressure.

It was all over in Round 7. Campbell landed a couple of shots early. Garcia paid back with right hand. On the second minute “KingRy” landed body shot, sending Campbell to the canvas. The latter didn’t get up.

The official time heard 1 minute and 57 seconds into the seventh round.

With the win Ryan Garcia takes the belt and remains undefeated, updating his record to 21-0, 18 KOs. At the future event he is expected to face the reigning WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney (25-0, 15 KOs), who is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Yuriorkis Gamboa.

“Devin Haney is gonna be that opponent, of course I want to fight him,” Garcia said post-win. “I want to fight ‘Tank’ [Gervonta Davis] first, of course. [But] if we can make Devin – let’s make Devin”.

Campbell drops to 20-4, 16 KOs. He records the second defeat in a row, following his fight against former champion Vasyl Lomachenko in August 2019, when he lost by unanimous decision.

The full fight results from Garcia vs Campbell card can be found here.