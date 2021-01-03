Garcia vs Campbell results, start time, how to watch, live stream, main event, undercard

Ryan Garcia and Luke Campbell square off in a twelve round championship bout on Saturday, January 2 (Sun. Jan 3 in Australia). The pair battles it out for a vacant interim WBC lightweight title, headlining the fight card live on DAZN from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

In the co-main event Rene Alvarado defends his WBA ‘regular’ junior lightweight title in a twelve-rounder against Roger Gutierrez. In addition, Felix Alvarado defends his IBF light flyweight belt against DeeJay Kriel.

The full Garcia vs Campbell undercard can be found below.

How to watch Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell live stream

Fans arounds the world can watch Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell live stream on DAZN. The start time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, January 2 at 3 pm ET / 2 pm CT / 12 pm PT, which makes it 2 pm in Mexico city, Mexico and 8 pm London time in the UK.

Garcia vs Campbell Australia time is set for Sunday, January 3 at 7 am AEDT / 4 am AWST.

Garcia vs Campbell fight card

Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell, 12 rounds, lightweight – vacant interim WBC lightweight title

Rene Alvarado vs. Roger Gutierrez – 12 rounds, super featherweight – Alvarado’s WBA (regular) Junior Lightweight title

Felix Alvarado vs. DeeJay Kriel, 12 rounds, light flyweight – Alvarado’s IBF light flyweight title

Raul Curiel vs. Ramses Agaton, 10 rounds, welterweight

Sean Garcia vs. Rene Marquez, 4 rounds, lightweight

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Jorge Martinez, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Ashleigh Curry, 8 rounds, women’s featherweight

Asa Stevens vs. Francisco Bonilla, 4 rounds, bantamweight

Alex Rincon vs. Sergio Gonzalez, 6 rounds, super welterweight