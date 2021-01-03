Garcia vs Campbell results, start time, how to watch, live stream, main event, undercard

Ryan Garcia and Luke Campbell square off in a twelve round championship bout on Saturday, January 2 (Sun. Jan 3 in Australia). The pair battles it out for a vacant interim WBC lightweight title, headlining the fight card live on DAZN from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.
In the co-main event Rene Alvarado defends his WBA ‘regular’ junior lightweight title in a twelve-rounder against Roger Gutierrez. In addition, Felix Alvarado defends his IBF light flyweight belt against DeeJay Kriel.
The full Garcia vs Campbell undercard can be found below.
How to watch Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell live stream
Fans arounds the world can watch Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell live stream on DAZN. The start time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, January 2 at 3 pm ET / 2 pm CT / 12 pm PT, which makes it 2 pm in Mexico city, Mexico and 8 pm London time in the UK.
Garcia vs Campbell Australia time is set for Sunday, January 3 at 7 am AEDT / 4 am AWST.
Stay tuned with Garcia vs Campbell live results below.
Garcia vs Campbell fight card
Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell, 12 rounds, lightweight – vacant interim WBC lightweight title
Rene Alvarado vs. Roger Gutierrez – 12 rounds, super featherweight – Alvarado’s WBA (regular) Junior Lightweight title
Felix Alvarado vs. DeeJay Kriel, 12 rounds, light flyweight – Alvarado’s IBF light flyweight title
Raul Curiel vs. Ramses Agaton, 10 rounds, welterweight
Sean Garcia vs. Rene Marquez, 4 rounds, lightweight
Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Jorge Martinez, 4 rounds, cruiserweight
Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Ashleigh Curry, 8 rounds, women’s featherweight
Asa Stevens vs. Francisco Bonilla, 4 rounds, bantamweight
Alex Rincon vs. Sergio Gonzalez, 6 rounds, super welterweight