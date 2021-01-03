UFC Full Fight Video: Conor McGregor dominates Dustin Poirier in the first round

Conor McGregor faces off Dustin Poirier in the rematch on January 23. The five-round lightweight battle headlines UFC 257 fight card, taking place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka “Fight Island”. Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video, going back to September 2014, when the pair met in a featherweight bout at UFC 178 in Las Vegas, NV. The scheduled for three rounds matchup ended early, with “The Notorious” claiming the win via first-round stoppage. You can watch it up top.

Fans can watch UFC 257: McGregor vs Poirier live on ESPN Plus.