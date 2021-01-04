Guerfi vs McGregor once again postponed – January 22 fight date canceled due to COVID-19

Karim Guerfi and Lee McGregor won’t be fighting on January 22. The entire MTK Fight Night event has been taken off the schedule following a ruling from the British Boxing Board of Control.

In a statement, the BBBofC said: “Following the increase in COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom and the effects such increases has on the NHS nad the work of the Board Medical Officers, it has been decided that no tournaments under the jurisdiction of the British Boxing Board of Control will take place in January 2021.”

The Guerfi vs McGregor fight was originally scheduled for November 11, 2020. McGregor tested positive for COVID-19, and the contest was postponed. It was later rescheduled for January 22, which is now also no go, due to increase of COVID-19 cases in the UK, as per statement from British Boxing Board of Control.

“A further review by the Board’s Medical Panel and Stewards will take place later in January in relation to tournaments from February onwards.”

Karim Guerfi (29-4, 9 KOs, 1 NC) won three of his previous bouts. He last fought in November 2019, when he defeated Georges Ory via ninth-round RTD and took European Bantamweight strap.

Unbeaten Lee McGregor (9-0, 7 KOs) is a British and Commonwealth champion. He was last in action in August 2020, when he stopped Ryan Walker in the fifth-round.

A new date for Guerfi vs McGregor is to be determined.