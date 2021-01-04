Michael Chandler vs Dan Hooker joins UFC 257 fight card on Jan 23

Michael Chandler is set to make his debut inside the Octagon on January 23. Battling it out at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka “Fight Island” he faces fellow-lightweight Dan Hooker in a three-round matchup. The contest is featured on the UFC 257 fight card topped by the rematch between Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier live on PPV. Dana White made the announcement on The Schmo.

Riding the two-win streak Michael Chandler (21-5) of the US is a former three-time Bellator lightweight champion. He last fought in August 2020, when he knocked Benson Henderson out in the first round of their rematch.

Last September Chandler signed with the UFC. In October was an alternate fighter at UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje on Fight Island, meaning he officially weighted-in, and was ready to step-in in case something in the main event would not go according the core plan. This did not happen.

Dan Hooker (20-9) of New Zealand will be making his first trip to “Fight Island”. UFC’s ranked No.6 lightweight was last in action in June in Las Vegas, where he dropped a unanimous decision against Poirier. Prior to that he scored three wins in a row, which includes a split decision against Paul Felder, a UD against Al Iaquinta and the first-round KO of James Vick.

MMA fans can watch UFC 257: McGregor vs Poirier 2 live on pay-per-view. The event start time in the US and Australia to be determined.

With the addition of Chandler vs Hooker, the list of announced to date matchups for UFC 257 can found below.

UFC 257 fight card

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier

Michael Chandler vs. Dan Hooker

Joanne Calderwood vs. Jessica Eye

Marcin Prachnio vs. Khalil Rountree

Amanda Ribas vs. Marina Rodriguez

Sara McMann vs. Julianna Pena

Ottman Azaitar vs. Matt Frevola

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Brad Tavares

Sergey Morozov vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Shane Burgos vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Makhmud Muradov vs. Andrew Sanchez