Search
Boxing

This is how Ryan Garcia KO’d Luke Campbell – video from all angles

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

After being counted in the second round, Ryan Garcia sent Luke Campbell to the canvas with a powerful liver shot in Round 7 of their interim WBC lightweight title fight live on DAZN on January 2. The streaming platform released the compilation video, featuring the moment of impact, that can be seen from every angle, and you can watch it up top.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar

January 16, 2021

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Chimaev

January 20, 2021

MMA

UFC 257: McGregor vs. Poirier 2

January 23, 2021

MMA

Sergey Kovalev vs. Bektemir Melikuziev

January 30, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Bare Knuckle

Paige VanZant bare knuckle debut date set for Feb 5 – PVZ faces Britain Hart at BKFC 16

Paige VanZant has a date and opponent for her first bare knuckle fight. She is scheduled to make her BKFC debut on Friday, February...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097