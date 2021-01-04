After being counted in the second round, Ryan Garcia sent Luke Campbell to the canvas with a powerful liver shot in Round 7 of their interim WBC lightweight title fight live on DAZN on January 2. The streaming platform released the compilation video, featuring the moment of impact, that can be seen from every angle, and you can watch it up top.
This is how Ryan Garcia KO’d Luke Campbell – video from all angles
