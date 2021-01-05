Search
Kamaru Usman to face Gilbert Burns in UFC 258 main event on Feb 13

Parviz Iskenderov
Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman throws push kick in his bout against Tyron Woodley | Pic: Facebook/UFC

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns

The reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and the division’s ranked No.2 contender Gilbert Burns received a new date for their five-round championship bout. The pair is expected to square off on February 13, battling it out in the main event of UFC 258 live on pay-per-view from a to be determined location.

ESPN reported the matchup on Tuesday (AEDT), citing sources. While the contracts are yet to be signed, the fight has been verbally agreed. The promotion is yet to make a formal announcement.

Usman and Burns were originally scheduled to battle it out at UFC 251 last July. The latter tested positive for coronavirus, and was replaced by Jorge Masvidal, who took the fight on a short notice. Usman defeated Masvidal by unanimous decision after five rounds.

The matchup was rebooked for UFC 256 in December. It didn’t go ahead due to Usman reportedly needing more time recover from undisclosed injuries. It is now expected on February 13.

Kamaru Usman (17-1) claimed UFC welterweight title by unanimous decision against former champion Tyron Woodley in March 2019. In December the same year he made his first successful defense, stopping Colby Covington in Round 5. In his most recent bout he defeated Masvidal.

Gilbert Burns (19-3) was last in action in May 30, when he defeated Woodley by unanimous decision. Last March he TKO’d Demian Maia in the first round, following a UD over Gunnar Nelson.

While UFC 258 fight card is in the making, the announced to date list of matchups can be found here.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

