Michael Chiesa vs Neil Magny new UFC Fight Island 8 main event – Edwards vs Chimaev off

A new headline-bout for UFC Fight Island 8 has been officially announced. Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny are set to battle it out on Wednesday, January 20 at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, replacing an awaited matchup between fellow-welterweights Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev, which has once again been postponed.

Edwards and Chimaev were originally scheduled to square off in December 2019. The contest fell off due to Edwards suffering from coronavirus symptoms. The bout on January 20 is off due to Chimaev’s withdrawal also related to COVID-19.

Edwards reportedly wanted to remain on the January 20 card and face a replacement opponent. The promotion, however, is looking to “push that fight back,” as per UFC President Dana White on The Schmo Podcast.

Michael Chiesa (17-4) won three of his previous bouts. Ranked No.8 welterweight last fought in January 2020, taking a unanimous decision over Rafael dos Anjos. Prior to that he defeated Diego Sanchez also by UD and submitted Carlos Condit in Round 2.

Neil Magny (24-7) is ranked No.9 in the UFC’s 170-pound division, who is also riding the three-win streak. In his previous outing in August 2020 he scored a unanimous decision against Robbie Lawler, following a pair of UD against Anthony Rocco Martin and Li Jingliang.

MMA fans can watch UFC Fight Island 8: Chiesa vs. Magny live stream on ESPN+.

While the fight card is yet to be finalized, the announced to date list of matchups can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Magny card

Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Lerone Murphy

Francisco Figueiredo vs. Jerome Rivera

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Viviane Araújo

Matt Schnell vs. Tyson Nam

Carlos Condit vs. Matt Brown

Zarrukh Adashev vs. Su Mudaerji

Vinicius Moreira vs. Isaac Villanueva

Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera

Victoria Leonardo vs. Manon Fiorot

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Markus Perez

Mason Jones vs. Mike Davis

Warlley Alves vs. Mounir Lazzez