UFC Fight Island 7 start time set – Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar, main card live on ESPN+ and ABC

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island this month with the three-event schedule. The first UFC Fight Night card is scheduled for January 16, which makes it January 17 in Australia.
In the main event former featherweight champion and currently No.1-ranked contender Max Holloway takes on Calvin Kattar, the division’s ranked No.4 contender. The pair squares off in a five-round 145-pound matchup.
On Tuesday (AEDT) ESPN announced the event start time. MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Island 7 main card live on ESPN+ and ABC, starting at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. The preliminary card live stream is available on ESPN+, kicking off at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.
In Australia UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar is available on Fight Pass. The date and start time is set for Sunday, January 17 at 4 am AEDT, when MMA action begins on the preliminary card. The main card follows at 7 am AEDT.
The UFC Fight Island 7 card is yet to be finalized. The announced to date list of matchups can be found below.
UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar card
- Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar
- Omari Akhmedov vs. Tom Breese
- David Zawada vs. Ramazan Emeev
- Justin Tafa vs. Carlos Felipe
- Austin Lingo vs. Jacob Kilburn
- Punahele Soriano vs. Duško Todorovi?
- Bethe Correia vs. Wu Yanan
- Nik Lentz vs. Mike Grundy
- Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang
- Nassourdine Imavov vs. Phil Hawes
- Alessio Di Chirico vs. Joaquin Buckley
- Ricky Simon vs TBD