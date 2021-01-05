UFC Fight Island 7 start time set – Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar, main card live on ESPN+ and ABC

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island this month with the three-event schedule. The first UFC Fight Night card is scheduled for January 16, which makes it January 17 in Australia.

In the main event former featherweight champion and currently No.1-ranked contender Max Holloway takes on Calvin Kattar, the division’s ranked No.4 contender. The pair squares off in a five-round 145-pound matchup.

On Tuesday (AEDT) ESPN announced the event start time. MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Island 7 main card live on ESPN+ and ABC, starting at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. The preliminary card live stream is available on ESPN+, kicking off at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.

In Australia UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar is available on Fight Pass. The date and start time is set for Sunday, January 17 at 4 am AEDT, when MMA action begins on the preliminary card. The main card follows at 7 am AEDT.

The UFC Fight Island 7 card is yet to be finalized. The announced to date list of matchups can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar card

Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar

Omari Akhmedov vs. Tom Breese

David Zawada vs. Ramazan Emeev

Justin Tafa vs. Carlos Felipe

Austin Lingo vs. Jacob Kilburn

Punahele Soriano vs. Duško Todorovi?

Bethe Correia vs. Wu Yanan

Nik Lentz vs. Mike Grundy

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Phil Hawes

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Joaquin Buckley

Ricky Simon vs TBD