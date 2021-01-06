Search
Andrei Arlovski vs Tom Aspinall joins UFC Fight Night card on Feb 20

Parviz Iskenderov
Andrei Arlovski
Andrei Arlovski weighs-in | Pic: Facebook/UFC

Former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski faces Tom Aspinall in a three-round battle on February 20. The contest is featured on the UFC Fight Night card taking place at a yet to be determined location. The promotion made the announcement on Wednesday (AEDT).

Andrei Arlovski (30-19, 2 NC) of Belarus is riding the two-win streak. This includes a pair of unanimous decisions scored in 2020 against Tanner Boser in November and Philipe Lins in May.

Tom Aspinall (9-2) of England won five bouts in a row. In October 2020 he stopped Alan Baudot in Round 1, following the first-round TKO of Jake Collier secured last July, which marked his successful UFC debut.

UFC Fight Night on February 20 is expected to be headlined by a five-round heavyweight battle between Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis. The announced to date list of matchups can be found here.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

