Cedric Doumbe vs Murthel Groenhart 3 – new date set for Jan 30 at GLORY 77

An awaited trilogy fight between Cedric Doumbe and Murthel Groenhart received a new date. The pair squares off on Saturday, January 30 at a studio location in Holland. The contest is featured on the GLORY 77 fight card, topped by Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik 3.

Doumbe vs Groenhart was previously booked four times. The scheduled first date in October 2019 fell off after Doumbe pulled out due to elbow injury. The March 2020 card was cancelled due to pandemic. The planned event last November neither went ahead due to main event fighter Badr Hari testing positive for COVID-19. Most recently, Groenhart withdrew from the rescheduled to December 19 date due to an undisclosed injury.

Cedric Doumbe (73-6-1, 43 KO), the reigning GLORY welterweight champion, instead fought and KO’d Karim Ghajji, who took the fight on a short notice. Murthel Groenhart (69-24-3, 40 KO) the division’s interim titleholder, hasn’t competed since October 2019, when he KO’d Troy Jones in the second round.

Doumbe defeated Groenhart in their first non-tile fight in March 2016 by unanimous decision. The latter took the revenge in August 2017, taking the win by split decision.

The upcoming matchup at GLORY 77 is expected to settle the score between the two, as well as crown an undisputed champion.

Kickboxing fans can watch GLORY 77 live on pay-per-view. In the main event the defending heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven faces off Jamal Ben Saddik in the trilogy fight.

In the co-main event the reigning light heavyweight champion Artem Vakhitov meets the interim light heavyweight champion and current middleweight titleholder Alex Pereira. The full GLORY 77 fight card can be found here.