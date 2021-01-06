Full Fight Video: Szucs Barnabas earns WKN European middleweight title by KO of Tomas Beran

The World Kickboxing Network released a full fight video, going back to March 2015, when Szucs Barnabas of Hungary and Tomas Beran of Czech Republic squared off at Simply the Best 3 Budapest. The scheduled for five rounds championship bout ended in the fourth in favor of the local fighter, who claimed the win as well as the WKN European middleweight title via fourth-round stoppage. You can watch it up top.