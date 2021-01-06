Tiffany Van Soest vs Aline Pereira joins GLORY Kickboxing 77 with four titles on the line

Two-time super bantamweight champion Tiffany Van Soest is back in the ring on Saturday, January 30. Battling it out at a studio location in Holland, “Time Bomb” defends her title against challenger Aline Pereira. Women’s kickboxing bout is featured on the GLORY 77 card, headlined by the trilogy fight between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik.

Advertisements

Van Soest (21-4-1, 6 KO) was last in action in November 2019, when she reclaimed the belt, scoring a unanimous decision against former champion Anissa Meksen in their third fight. In March the same year she failed to regain the belt suffering the defeat by split decision in their rematch.

Pereira (6-1-0, 1 KO) last fought at the same event in Chicago, where she knocked Crystal Lawson out in the first round. A month earlier she made her victorious GLORY debut, scoring a unanimous decision against Muay Thai star Chommanee Sor Taehiran.

Kickboxing fans can watch GLORY 77 live on pay-per-view, featuring as many as four championship bouts. In the main event Rico Verhoeven defends his heavyweight title against Jamal Ben Saddik in a highly anticipated trilogy fight.

In the co-main event the reigning light heavyweight champion Artem Vakhitov faces off the interim light heavyweight champion and current middleweight titleholder Alex Pereira. In addition, the reigning welterweight champion Cedric Doumbe meets interim champion Murthel Groenhart in a long-awaited matchup.

The full GLORY 77 fight card can be found here.