Full Fight Video: Dustin Poirier battles Dan Hooker in blockbuster at UFC Vegas 12

Newswire
UFC 257 Free Fight

Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker are scheduled for their respective bouts at UFC 257 against Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler on January 23 at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka “Fight Island”. Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video, featuring a pair of lightweights when they faced one another in the headliner of UFC Vegas 12 in June 2020. The contest went a full five-round distance, earning the “Fight of the Night” award. You can watch it up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC 257 live on ESPN+ PPV.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

MMA UFC Video

