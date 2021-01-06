Search
UFC

Watch new promo for UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Look Ahead

UFC 257 features the rematch between former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor and former 155-pound interim titleholder Dustin Poirier on Saturday, January 23 at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka “Fight Island”. The pair first met in September 2014, when “The Notorious” claimed the win via first-round stoppage.

Ahead of the event the promotion released a new promo video titled “Look Ahead”, that covers some of the best moments to both competitors in their following bouts as well as training ahead of a highly anticipated rematch. The full fight video of their first bout can be found here.

Fans can watch UFC 257 live on ESPN+ PPV.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar

January 16, 2021

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny

January 20, 2021

MMA

UFC 257: McGregor vs. Poirier 2

January 23, 2021

MMA

Sergey Kovalev vs. Bektemir Melikuziev

January 30, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

This is how Ryan Garcia KO’d Luke Campbell – video from all angles

After being counted in the second round, Ryan Garcia sent Luke Campbell to the canvas with a powerful liver shot in Round 7 of...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097