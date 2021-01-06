Watch new promo for UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2

UFC 257 features the rematch between former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor and former 155-pound interim titleholder Dustin Poirier on Saturday, January 23 at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka “Fight Island”. The pair first met in September 2014, when “The Notorious” claimed the win via first-round stoppage.

Ahead of the event the promotion released a new promo video titled “Look Ahead”, that covers some of the best moments to both competitors in their following bouts as well as training ahead of a highly anticipated rematch. The full fight video of their first bout can be found here.

Fans can watch UFC 257 live on ESPN+ PPV.