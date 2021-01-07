GLORY 77 fight card set – how to watch and PPV cost announced

GLORY 77: Rico vs Jamal takes place behind closed doors at a studio location in Holland on Saturday, January 30 (Sunday, January 31 in Australia). The event is held with no fans in attendance, meaning there is no tickets to witness the show at the venue. Nevertheless, kickboxing devotees can watch the fight card live on pay-per-view, featuring four championship bouts. The lineup has been finalized.

In the main event defending heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven (56-10-0, 17 KO) meets his old foe Jamal Ben Saddik (35-7-0, 28 KO) in the trilogy fight. The pair has previously fought twice, with each fighter scoring a win over another.

In the co-main event current light heavyweight champion Artem Vakhitov (21-5-0, 8 KO) faces interim light heavyweight and reigning middleweight titleholder Alex Pereira (32-6-0, 21 KO). The pair battles it out for the undisputed light heavyweight belt.

Also on the main card the two-time welterweight champion Cedric Doumbe (73-6-1, 43 KO) squares off against interim champion Murthel Groenhart (69-24-3, 40 KO). The long-awaited matchup has been previously booked four times, and is expected to finally go ahead at GLORY 77.

In addition, two-time super bantamweight champion Tiffany Van Soest (21-4-1, 6 KO) defends her title against Aline Pereira (6-1-0, 1 KO). The women’s kickboxing battle kicks off the championship lineup with four titles on the line.

Additionally, the main card features a pair of rating bouts. Luis Tavares (62-8-0, 22 KO) takes on Donegi Abena (24-7-0, 6 KO) at light heavyweight, following a heavyweight clash between Antonio Plazibat (18-3-0, 11 KO) and Tarik Khbabez (46-6-1, 26 KO).

The two-fight GLORY 77 undercard features Raul Catinas (41-6-0, 33 KO) up against Martin Pacas (42-10-0, 10 KO) at heavyweight, and Itay Gershon (17-5-0, 6 KO) faceoff Guerric Billet (32-4-0, 14 KO) at lightweight. The complete lineup can be found below.

How to watch GLORY 77: Rico vs Jamal 3 live

Kickboxing fans around the world can watch GLORY 77 live stream on FITE, including the US, UK and Australia. In addition, the event airs on the promotion’s regional broadcast partners, such as Spike in The Netherlands, La Sueur in France and SportExtra in Romania.

GLORY 77 PPV cost is set for €19.99 or $24.99 USD, which makes it approximately £18 or $32 AUD.

The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, January 30 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the United States, which makes it 9 pm CET in Holland, France and the rest of Western Europe, 8 pm GMT in the UK, and 7 am AEDT on Sunday, December 31 in Australia.

GLORY 77 fight card

Main Card

Rico Verhoeven (C) vs. Jamal Ben Saddik, 5 rounds, heavyweight – for Verhoeven’s GLORY Heavyweight title

Artem Vakhitov (C) vs. Alex Pereira (IC), 5 rounds, light heavyweight – for undisputed GLORY light heavyweight title

Cedric Doumbe (C) vs. Murthel Groenhart (IC), 5 rounds, welterweight – for undisputed GLORY welterweight title

Tiffany Van Soest (C) vs. Aline Pereira, 5 rounds, super bantamweight – Van Soest’s GLORY super bantamweight title

Luis Tavares vs. Donegi Abena, 3 rounds, light heavyweight

Antonio Plazibat vs. Tarik Khbabez, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Preliminary Card

Raul Catinas vs. Martin Pacas, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Itay Gershon vs. Guerric Billet, 3 rounds, light heavyweight