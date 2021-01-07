Search
HDH 104 rescheduled for February 6 – Team Spain vs Team France

Parviz Iskenderov
WKN MMA championship belt

Hombres de Honor MMA

The long-awaited Hombres de Honor 104 has been rescheduled for February 6. MMA event takes place at Pabellon Polideportivo in Fontanar, which is a municipality located in the province of Guadalajara, Castile-La Mancha. The World Kickboxing Network made the announcement on Thursday.

HDH 104 was initially scheduled for August 2020 with two WKN titles on the line. The event was postponed due to pandemic. The date in December also fell off due to the same reason.

The rescheduled HDH 104 is set to see 15 bouts, featuring Team Spain up against Team France. The event is promoted by Chinto Mordillo in association with AEMMA (Asociacion Espanola de MMA) and GAMMA (Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts).

