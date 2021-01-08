Bantamweight champ Petr Yan faces Aljamain Sterling – third title bout joins UFC 259 fight card

Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling have a new date. The contest, featuring the defending bantamweight champion up against the division’s No.1-ranked contender joins UFC 259 fight card live on pay-per-view on Saturday, March 6 (Sunday, March 7 in Australia).

The matchup was first reported on Friday (AEDT) by MMA Junkie, citing sources. With the addition of Yan vs Sterling, UFC 259 is looking to feature three title bouts in total, which includes previously announced Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya and Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson. The location accommodating the event is yet to be determined.

Petr Yan (15-1) is riding the ten-win streak, including seven victories inside the Octagon. The Russian mixed martial artist won a vacant UFC bantamweight title via fifth-round stoppage of Jose Aldo last July. Prior to that he KO’d Uriah Faber in Round 3, scored a pair of unanimous decisions against Jimmie Rivera and John Dodson, and defeated Douglas Silva de Andrade via second-round TKO (corner stoppage).

Aljamain Sterling (19-3) of the US won five bouts in a row. He last fought in June 2020, when he submitted Cory Sandhagen in the first round to earn the “Performance of the Night” bonus as well as a title shot. Before that he defeated Pedro Munhoz and Jimmie River by unanimous decision and submitted Cody Stamann in Round 2.

The main event at UFC 259 is expected to see the defending light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz up against the current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in a five-round championship bout with a 205-pound title on the line. In the co-main event the reigning women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes is expected to defend her 145-pound belt against Megan Anderson.

The full list of announced to date matchups for UFC 259 can be found below.

UFC 259 fight card

Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya – Blachowicz’ UFC light heavyweight title

Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson – Nunes’ UFC women’s featherweight title

Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling – Yan’s UFC bantamweight title

Aleksandar Rakic vs. Thiago Santos

Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney

Drew Dober vs. Islam Makhachev

Askar Askarov vs. Joseph Benavidez

Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews

Randy Costa vs. Trevin Jones

Aalon Cruz vs. Uros Medic

Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa