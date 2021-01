Michael Chandler make his Octagon debut on Saturday, January 23, when he faces Dan Hooker in the co-headliner of UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2. Former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion was last in action in August 2020, scoring the first-round KO of Benson Henderson in the rematch. The video of that fight hit the stream today, and you can watch it up top.

MMA fans in the US can watch Chandler vs Hooker, as well as the rest of UFC 257 main card, live on ESPN+ PPV.