Video Throwback: Future UFC double-champ Conor McGregor lifts two Cage Warriors titles

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor returns to action in the headliner of UFC 257 on January 23, when he faces Dustin Poirier in the rematch. Ahead of the event Ultimate Fighting Championship released the video compilation, featuring the future hall of famer in his last four fights inside the “Cage Warriors” promotion before he joined the major league.

On the way to challenge for his very first title McGregor stopped Aaron Jahnsen and Steve O’Keefe in Round 1 in September 2011 and February 2012, respectively.

In June 2012 “The Notorious” lifted his first belt, when he submitted Dave Hill in the second round and became the Cage Warriors featherweight champion. In the following outing in December the same year, McGregor went up a weight class and KO’d Ivan Buchinger in the first round, taking the 155-pound strap.

McGregor’s last fight at Cage Warriors, UFC President Dana White has previously shared on Twitter (see below). The full four-fight compilation is available up top.

Fans can watch the return of Conor McGregor against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 live on ESPN+ PPV.