Search
MMA

Video Throwback: Future UFC double-champ Conor McGregor lifts two Cage Warriors titles

Newswire

Rise of Conor McGregor

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor returns to action in the headliner of UFC 257 on January 23, when he faces Dustin Poirier in the rematch. Ahead of the event Ultimate Fighting Championship released the video compilation, featuring the future hall of famer in his last four fights inside the “Cage Warriors” promotion before he joined the major league.

Advertisements

On the way to challenge for his very first title McGregor stopped Aaron Jahnsen and Steve O’Keefe in Round 1 in September 2011 and February 2012, respectively.

In June 2012 “The Notorious” lifted his first belt, when he submitted Dave Hill in the second round and became the Cage Warriors featherweight champion. In the following outing in December the same year, McGregor went up a weight class and KO’d Ivan Buchinger in the first round, taking the 155-pound strap.

McGregor’s last fight at Cage Warriors, UFC President Dana White has previously shared on Twitter (see below). The full four-fight compilation is available up top.

Fans can watch the return of Conor McGregor against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 live on ESPN+ PPV.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMMAUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar

January 16, 2021

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny

January 20, 2021

MMA

UFC 257: McGregor vs. Poirier 2

January 23, 2021

MMA

Sergey Kovalev vs. Bektemir Melikuziev

January 30, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

This is how Ryan Garcia KO’d Luke Campbell – video from all angles

After being counted in the second round, Ryan Garcia sent Luke Campbell to the canvas with a powerful liver shot in Round 7 of...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097