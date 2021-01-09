Search
Boxing

Arnold Barboza Jr new addition to MTK Global athlete roster

Newswire
Arnold Barboza Jr signs with MTK Global

Rick Mirigian and MTK Global sign undefeated super-lightweight sensation Arnold Barboza Jr

Rick Mirigian and MTK Global are delighted to announce the signing of unbeaten super-lightweight sensation Arnold Barboza Jr.

Advertisements

Barboza Jr (25-0, 10 KOs) will be advised by MTK Global and managed by Boxing Manager of the Year nominee Mirigian, and is widely regarded as one of the best 140lb fighters in the world.

The 29-year-old Californian native is currently ranked #5 with The Ring, #3 with the WBO, and #4 with the WBC, and was last in action in October where he defeated Alex Saucedo by unanimous decision to win the WBO International super-lightweight title.

Barboza Jr looks destined to become a world champion in the near future, and he is extremely delighted to be teaming up with MTK Global and Mirigian.

Speaking on the signing, Barboza Jr said: “It means a lot to me to sign with Rick Mirigian as my manager as he has proven what he can do for guys, along with MTK Global as my advisor.

“I now feel like the power team is complete and I’m in the best position I could be in to challenge for a world title soon. I am looking forward to a big 2021.”

MTK Global CEO Bob Yalen said: “We’re thrilled to be kicking off 2021 in a huge way by announcing the signing of Arnold Barboza Jr.

“He’s already shown in his career so far that he has all the tools to make it to the very top, and we’re confident that by working alongside Rick Mirigian and Top Rank on another big time fighter that we can help him achieve his dream of becoming world champion.”

Rick Mirigian added: “Our immediate goal is to position Arnold for a world title fight this year. We have a plan and map laid out for it.

“He’s hungry, humble and one of the best guys in the world in his weight class. At 25-0, some very big fights await for him and I’m grateful for the opportunity to manage him.”

Barboza Jr is the latest huge US name to team up with MTK Global and Mirigian, following the signings of Vergil Ortiz, Joshua Franco, Hector Tanajara, Misael Rodriguez and Jonathan Navarro.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingPress Release

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar

January 16, 2021

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny

January 20, 2021

MMA

UFC 257: McGregor vs. Poirier 2

January 23, 2021

MMA

Sergey Kovalev vs. Bektemir Melikuziev

January 30, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

This is how Ryan Garcia KO’d Luke Campbell – video from all angles

After being counted in the second round, Ryan Garcia sent Luke Campbell to the canvas with a powerful liver shot in Round 7 of...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097