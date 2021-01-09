Paige VanZant bare knuckle – how to watch BKFC 16 fight card announced, tickets info

The next fight of Paige VanZant has been set for Friday, February 5, when former UFC star makes her bare knuckle boxing debut against Britain Hart. The women’s bout headlines BKFC 16 fight card live on pay-per-view from Jenkins Arena – RP Funding Center in the city of Lakeland in Tampa, Florida.

Paige VanZant last fought in July 2020, suffering the defeat by submission in the first round against Amanda Ribas, which was her final appearance inside the UFC Octagon. PVZ’s last win goes back to January 2019, when she defeated Rachael Ostovich by submission in Round 2.

Britain Hart won two of her previous bouts. In November 2020 she stopped Randine Elkholm in the fourth round of their bare knuckle fight. In August she defeated Kim Wabik via first-round retirement in the scheduled for six rounds boxing matchup.

The BKFC 16 co-main event features Johnny Bedford up against Dat Nguyen in the 135-pound Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship title bout. Also on the card Chris Leben faces off Quentin Henry. The lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC 16: VanZant vs Hart live

Fans can watch BKFC 16: VanZant vs Hart live stream on FITE. The event start time is scheduled for Friday, February 5 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT, which in Australia converts to Saturday, February 6 at 1 pm AEDT. The PPV cost is $19.99 USD (approx. $26 AUD).

The event is held with fans in attendance. BKFC 16 tickets are on sale, pricing from $55 USD to $350 USD. More info can be found on the official website of the promotion.

The announced to date a trio of matchups can be found below. The rest of BKFC 16 fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

BKFC 16 fight card

Paige VanZant vs. Britain Hart

Johnny Bedford vs. Dat Nguyen – 135 lbs title

Chris Leben vs. Quentin Henry