GLORY 77: Cedric Doumbe vs Murthel Groenhart 3 – pre-show (video)

GLORY 77: Rico vs Jamal

The reigning welterweight champion Cedric Doumbe meets the division’s interim titleholder Murthel Groenhart in the trilogy fight on Saturday, January 30. The contest is featured on the GLORY 77 fight card headlined by Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik 3.

Doumbe won their first non-tile fight in March 2016 by unanimous decision. Groenhart took the revenge in August 2017 by split decision.

The upcoming is set to settle the score and crown an undisputed welterweight champion.

On Sunday (AEDT) the promotion released the first episode of the pre-show with Todd Grisham and Joseph Valtellini, as well as the title bout competitors, previewing the long-awaited matchup. You can watch it up top.

Fans can watch GLORY 77 live stream on FITE on Saturday, January 30.

Among other bouts featured on the card, Artem Vakhitov defends his light heavyweight title against 205-pound interim and undisputed middleweight champion Alex Pereira. In addition, Tiffany Van Soest defends her super bantamweight title against Aline Pereira.

GLORY 77 full fight card and event start time can be found here.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

