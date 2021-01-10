Search
UFC

Joaquin Buckley, Calvin Kattar, Amanda Ribas among UFC 2021 Rising Stars (video)

Newswire
Ahead of the first UFC event for 2021 on January 16, the promotion released the 12-fight video compilation, featuring some of the most spectacular performances inside the Octagon of last year. This includes a pair of devastating spinning back kicks, courtesy of Joaquin Buckley and Corey Sandhagen, Amanda Ribas’s submission of Paige VanZant, a beautiful elbow by Calvin Kattar in his bout against Jeremy Stephens, and more.

You can watch it up top, while the full list of UFC Rising Stars 2021 can be found below.

UFC Rising Stars 2021

  • Joaquin Buckley
  • Ciryl Gane
  • Kevin Holland
  • Calvin Kattar
  • Bryce Mitchell
  • Jiri Prochazka
  • Aleksandar Rakic
  • Amanda Ribas
  • Cory Sandhagen
  • Marvin Vettori
  • Yan Xiaonan
  • Sodiq Yusuff

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Latest NewsMMAUFCVideo

