John Wayne Parr to face Nieky Holzken in ONE Championship debut

John Wayne Parr is expected to make his ONE Championship debut in 2021. The athlete opposite the Australian Muay Thai fighter appears to be named in Nieky Holzken of Holland.

“The Gunslinger” was called out by Dutch kickboxer on social media for a bout, that “JWP” had previously indicated as his “dream fight”, ONE FC reported. The latter accepted the challenge, noting it should be a contest in “Full Thai rules”.

Parr was last in action in November 2019, when he defeated Anthony Mundine by split decision in a boxing match, which was meant to be the final appearance inside the squared circle to both competitors. “The Gunslinger” recorded his 100th career win, and was looking to retire due to hip injury.

Mid last year Parr underwent surgery, and announced he would be back in the ring, competing in ONE Championship. In addition the 44-year-old fighter recently posted the message on Twitter “for the few people that think I’m too old and should retire”.

“End of 2019 my hip was destroyed and I thought I had no other option but retire, Parr wrote. “After hip surgery in July 2020 and lots of rehab I’m almost 100% recovered and back training again.”

Parr’s resume includes the victories over a number of A-list opponents, such as Jean-Charles Skarbowsky, Dzhabar Askerov, Yohan Lidon, Mike Zambidis, Dmitry Valent, Yodsanklai Fairtex and the list goes on. Over the course of his career he earned ten world titles, including S1 word championship tournament, securing three victories during one evening, and WKN super welterweight championship. In addition, he competed in K-1 World MAX, had a few bouts in Bellator Kickboxing, and headlined a number of events in Australia and overseas, including his own Cage Muay Thai promotion.

Nieky Holzken, 37, is a former GLORY welterweight champion. During the last two decades he also defeated a number of prominent competitors, including Murthel Groenhart, Yoann Kongolo, Cosmo Alexandre, among others.

Holzken last fought in December 2020, taking the win by knockout in the first round against Elliot Compton. Before that he twice challenged for ONE lightweight kickboxing title, yet dropped a unanimous decision against Regian Eersel in both bouts.

While the challenge has been accepted, the bout is yet to be made official.