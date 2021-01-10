Search
UFC

UFC Fight Island 7 card – Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar kicks off return to Abu Dhabi

Parviz Iskenderov
Max Holloway
Max Holloway | Pic: UFC Facebook

UFC on ABC: Holloway vs Kattar

The Octagon returns to “Fight Island” with a trio of events scheduled from January 16 to January 23. All three events take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi with a limited number of fans in attendance. The first UFC Fight Night card appears to be completed, comprising a total of thirteen bouts.

Advertisements

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 7 former featherweight champion Max Holloway squares off against Calvin Kattar. The contest features ranked No.1 contender up against the division’s ranked No.4 contender in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

The co-main event is a welterweight battle between Carlos Condit and Matt Brown. Also on the card, Santiago Ponzinibbio meets Li Jingliang also at welterweight, following a pair of middleweight bouts, featuring Joaquin Buckley up against Alessio Di Chirico, and Punahele Soriano face off Duško Todorovi?. The complete lineup can be found below.

In addition to live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar main card is available on ABC. The Australian fans can watch the event on Fight Pass.

UFC Fight Island 7 start time can be found here.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar card

Main Card

  • Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar
  • Carlos Condit vs. Matt Brown
  • Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang
  • Joaquin Buckley vs. Alessio Di Chirico
  • Punahele Soriano vs. Duško Todorovi?

Preliminary card

  • Phil Hawes vs. Nassourdine Imavov
  • Wu Yanan vs. Joselyne Edwards
  • Omari Akhmedov vs. Tom Breese
  • Carlos Felipe vs. Justin Tafa
  • Nik Lentz vs. Mike Grundy
  • David Zawada vs. Ramazan Emeev
  • Sarah Moras vs. Vanessa Melo
  • Jacob Kilburn vs. Austin Lingo
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar

January 16, 2021

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny

January 20, 2021

MMA

UFC 257: McGregor vs. Poirier 2

January 23, 2021

MMA

Sergey Kovalev vs. Bektemir Melikuziev

January 30, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

This is how Ryan Garcia KO’d Luke Campbell – video from all angles

After being counted in the second round, Ryan Garcia sent Luke Campbell to the canvas with a powerful liver shot in Round 7 of...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097