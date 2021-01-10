UFC Fight Island 7 card – Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar kicks off return to Abu Dhabi

The Octagon returns to “Fight Island” with a trio of events scheduled from January 16 to January 23. All three events take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi with a limited number of fans in attendance. The first UFC Fight Night card appears to be completed, comprising a total of thirteen bouts.

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 7 former featherweight champion Max Holloway squares off against Calvin Kattar. The contest features ranked No.1 contender up against the division’s ranked No.4 contender in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

The co-main event is a welterweight battle between Carlos Condit and Matt Brown. Also on the card, Santiago Ponzinibbio meets Li Jingliang also at welterweight, following a pair of middleweight bouts, featuring Joaquin Buckley up against Alessio Di Chirico, and Punahele Soriano face off Duško Todorovi?. The complete lineup can be found below.

In addition to live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar main card is available on ABC. The Australian fans can watch the event on Fight Pass.

UFC Fight Island 7 start time can be found here.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar card

Main Card

Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar

Carlos Condit vs. Matt Brown

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang

Joaquin Buckley vs. Alessio Di Chirico

Punahele Soriano vs. Duško Todorovi?

Preliminary card

Phil Hawes vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Wu Yanan vs. Joselyne Edwards

Omari Akhmedov vs. Tom Breese

Carlos Felipe vs. Justin Tafa

Nik Lentz vs. Mike Grundy

David Zawada vs. Ramazan Emeev

Sarah Moras vs. Vanessa Melo

Jacob Kilburn vs. Austin Lingo