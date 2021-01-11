Search
Bob Armstrong to challenge for WKN MMA title at Born to Fight 9 in Auckland

Parviz Iskenderov
Bob Dhcamad Armstrong
Bob Dhcamad Armstrong earned WKN super cruiserweight title at Born to Fight 8 in November 2020

Bob Dhcamad Armstrong is scheduled for his next bout on April 24. A newly-crowned kickboxing champion is looking to return to MMA, headlining the “Born to Fight 9” event at YMCA Auckland.

Armstrong was in action last November. After going a full five-round distance with Lapa Halangahu, he took the win, as well as the World Kickboxing Network super cruiserweight title, by split decision.

At the upcoming event, the NZ fighter is set for a five-rounder with WKN MMA light heavyweight title on the line. The name of his opponent is to be determined.

Born to Fight 9 will be the third WKN championship event promoted by Vahid Unesi in Auckland, New Zealand. The debut saw a historic World Cup organized in November 2019, featuring a series of amateur and pro title bouts on Sky Sport.

The upcoming event on April 24 is announced as a mix of professional and corporate boxing, kickboxing and MMA. More information and matchups are expected to follow in the coming weeks.

MMA

Boxing

This is how Ryan Garcia KO’d Luke Campbell – video from all angles

After being counted in the second round, Ryan Garcia sent Luke Campbell to the canvas with a powerful liver shot in Round 7 of...

