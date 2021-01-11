Watch 10 Top Finishes from UFC Fight Island (video)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship kicks off 2021 with a three-event program, making its third visit to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of the first UFC Fight Night event scheduled for January 16, the promotion released the ten-fight video compilation featuring the top finishes secured last year during the first two trips.

You can watch it up top, while the list is presented below. The full UFC schedule can be found here.

UFC Fight Island 2020 Top Finishes