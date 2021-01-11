Search
UFC

UFC Fight Island 8 card – Michael Chiesa vs Neil Magny tops MMA action mid week

Parviz Iskenderov
Michael Chiesa vs Francisco Trinaldo
Michael Chiesa delivers kick in his 2014 bout against Francisco Trinaldo | Pic: Facebook/UFC
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

UFC on ESPN: Chiesa vs. Magny

The second UFC Fight Night event on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi for 2021 is scheduled for Wednesday, January 20, which converts to Thursday, January 21 in Australia. The fight card appears to be set, comprising a total of twelve matchups.

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 8 Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny do battle at welterweight. The contest replaced the initially scheduled headline-bout between Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev, which was once again postponed.

The co-main event is another 170-pound battle, featuring Warlley Alves up against Mounir Lazzez. Also on the main card Isaac Villanueva meets Vinicius Moreira at light heavyweight, Roxanne Modafferi faces Viviane Araújo at women’s flyweight, and Lerone Murphy takes on Douglas Silva de Andrade at featherweight.

The preliminary card is headlined by Ricky Simon up against the promotional new-comer Gaetano Pirrello. The full lineup can be found below.

MMA fans can watch UFC Fight Island 8 on ESPN, live stream on ESPN+ and Fight Pass.

UFC on ESPN: Chiesa vs. Magny card

Main Card

  • Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny
  • Warlley Alves vs. Mounir Lazzez
  • Isaac Villanueva vs. Vinicius Moreira
  • Roxanne Modafferi vs. Viviane Araújo
  • Lerone Murphy vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Preliminary card

  • Ricky Simon vs. Gaetano Pirrello
  • Su Mudaerji vs. Zarrukh Adashev
  • Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Markus Perez
  • Francisco Figueiredo vs. Jerome Rivera
  • Mike Davis vs. Mason Jones
  • Matt Schnell vs. Tyson Nam
  • Victoria Leonardo vs. Manon Fiorot

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar

January 16, 2021

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny

January 20, 2021

MMA

UFC 257: McGregor vs. Poirier 2

January 23, 2021

MMA

Sergey Kovalev vs. Bektemir Melikuziev

January 30, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

This is how Ryan Garcia KO’d Luke Campbell – video from all angles

After being counted in the second round, Ryan Garcia sent Luke Campbell to the canvas with a powerful liver shot in Round 7 of...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097