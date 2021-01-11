UFC Fight Island 8 card – Michael Chiesa vs Neil Magny tops MMA action mid week

The second UFC Fight Night event on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi for 2021 is scheduled for Wednesday, January 20, which converts to Thursday, January 21 in Australia. The fight card appears to be set, comprising a total of twelve matchups.

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 8 Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny do battle at welterweight. The contest replaced the initially scheduled headline-bout between Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev, which was once again postponed.

The co-main event is another 170-pound battle, featuring Warlley Alves up against Mounir Lazzez. Also on the main card Isaac Villanueva meets Vinicius Moreira at light heavyweight, Roxanne Modafferi faces Viviane Araújo at women’s flyweight, and Lerone Murphy takes on Douglas Silva de Andrade at featherweight.

The preliminary card is headlined by Ricky Simon up against the promotional new-comer Gaetano Pirrello. The full lineup can be found below.

MMA fans can watch UFC Fight Island 8 on ESPN, live stream on ESPN+ and Fight Pass.

UFC on ESPN: Chiesa vs. Magny card

Main Card

Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny

Warlley Alves vs. Mounir Lazzez

Isaac Villanueva vs. Vinicius Moreira

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Viviane Araújo

Lerone Murphy vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Preliminary card