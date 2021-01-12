Irish national champion Paul Ryan signs with MTK Global

MTK Global is delighted to announce the signing of highly-rated three-time Irish National Champion Paul Ryan.

Advertisements

Ryan had an extremely memorable career as an amateur, with his three national titles just touching the surface of his success.

He also won a European silver medal, a world bronze medal and much more, and he’s excited to now be entering the paid ranks alongside MTK Global.

Ryan said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining MTK Global. They are by far the biggest and best in the game. It is a great and proud achievement to be joining this team.

“If you look at the stable they have it speaks for itself. I know with the help of MTK I can one day be a huge name like their top stars.

“As an amateur I’ve won three national titles, a European silver medal, a world bronze medal, multiple international box cups and I have boxed for Ireland over 15 times.

“I see it as a smooth and very successful transition, I work extremely hard every day and I leave no stone unturned in my training so I know that I’ll go all the way.

“I just want to fight, I want to get active, get wins under my belt and begin my quest for the world championship.”

MTK Global Fighter Relations Officer Steve Collins Jr added: “It’s great to welcome Paul Ryan to the team. He’s the latest in the exciting crop of Irish talent to join the team, and we can’t wait to see what he is capable of as a professional.”

News on when Ryan will have his first bout as an MTK Global fighter will be announced in due course.