Search
UFC

Preview UFC Fight Island 7: Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar

Former featherweight champion Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar square off in the main event of UFC Fight Island 7, kicking off the promotion’s return to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on January 16. The preview video hit the stream today, featuring some of the best moments of ranked No.1 and No.4 contenders in their previous bout. You can watch it up top.

The full UFC Fight Island 7 card and event start time can be found here.

The live stream is available on ESPN+ in the US and Fight Pass internationally.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar

January 16, 2021

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny

January 20, 2021

MMA

UFC 257: McGregor vs. Poirier 2

January 23, 2021

MMA

Sergey Kovalev vs. Bektemir Melikuziev

January 30, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

This is how Ryan Garcia KO’d Luke Campbell – video from all angles

After being counted in the second round, Ryan Garcia sent Luke Campbell to the canvas with a powerful liver shot in Round 7 of...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097