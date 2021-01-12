Preview UFC Fight Island 7: Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar (video)

Former featherweight champion Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar square off in the main event of UFC Fight Island 7, kicking off the promotion’s return to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on January 16. The preview video hit the stream today, featuring some of the best moments of ranked No.1 and No.4 contenders in their previous bout. You can watch it up top.

The full UFC Fight Island 7 card and event start time can be found here.

The live stream is available on ESPN+ in the US and Fight Pass internationally.