Rade Opacic back in ONE Championship action on Jan 22 in Singapore

Parviz Iskenderov
Rade Opacic
Rade Opacic in his ONE Championship debut against Errol Zimmerman

Rade Opacic is back in the ring on January 22. Serbian heavyweight partakes in the “ONE: Unbreakable” event, taking place at Singapore Indoor Stadium. He faces Patrick Schmid of Switzerland in the scheduled for three rounds kickboxing bout.

Opacic is fresh off the win scored mid December 2020. Making his ONE Championship debut also in Singapore, he knocked out K-1 veteran Errol Zimmerman with a perfectly timed spinning back kick in Round 2.

The representative of Kik boks klub Sindjelic in Belgrade started to earn a name for himself in April 2017. Battling it out at Simply the Best 14 Prague he knocked out Ondrej Hutnik in the first round with a massive kick to the head, which made international headlines.

Schmid is a promotional new-comer. His last fight goes back to July 2019 (according to Tapology), when he scored a unanimous decision against DJ Linderman in a Muay Thai bout.

In the main event of ONE: Unbreakable Alaverdi Ramazanov defends his bantamweight kickboxing title against Capitan Petchyindee Academy. The rest of fight card features a series of MMA bouts.

The full lineup can be found here.

