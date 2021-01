BKFC 16 aka Knuckle Mania features former UFC fighter Paige VanZant in her bare knuckle debut against Britain Hart on Friday, February 5 at Jenkins Arena in Lakeland, FL. Also on the card card Johnny Bedford faces Dat Nguyen in a 135-pound title bout, and Chris Leben takes on Quentin Henry. The official event trailer hit the stream today, and you can watch it up top.

Fans can watch BKFC: Knuckle Mania live stream on FITE.