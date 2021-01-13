Search
UFC Full Fight Video: Max Holloway stops Anthony Pettis to earn his first title belt

Former featherweight champion Max Holloway is back in action this coming Saturday, January 16 when he faces the division’s ranked No.4 contender Calvin Kattar in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 7. Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video, going back to December 2016 when “Blessed” stopped former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in the third round, to earn the interim 145-pound belt. You can watch it up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs Kattar live stream on ESPN+ and ABC in the US, and on Fight Pass internationally.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

