Calvin Kattar faces former 145-pound champion Max Holloway on the top of UFC Fight Island 7 card this Saturday, January 16. Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video, featuring ranked No.4 featherweight in his bout at UFC 249, when he KO’d Jeremy Stephens with a perfectly timed elbow in the second round. You can watch it up top.

UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs Kattar airs on ABC and live stream on ESPN+ in the US, and on Fight Pass internationally.