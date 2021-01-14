Kickboxing champion and MMA fighter sustains critical injuries in car accident, sister dies

Dutch kickboxing champion and MMA fighter Robin van Roosmalen, 31, was seriously injured in a car accident on Wednesday. His sister Melissa, 29, died from injuries.

The accident reportedly happened after their Fiat 500 broke down on the A2 motorway near Nieuwegein, just before Utrecht, on the connecting road towards the A12. They were standing on the side of the road and were hit by a truck, which then crashed through the guardrail on the other side, and end up on the road towards Amsterdam.

Brother and sister Van Roosmalen were taken to hospital by ambulance, where Melissa died of her injuries. Robin was undergoing surgery on Thursday morning (local time).

The truck driver, 43, from Utrecht, was arrested and released after being questioned. He remains a suspect in the investigation, Omroep Brabant reported.

Robin van Roosmalen (51-18, 13 KOs) is a former GLORY Kickboxing champion in two weight classes, featherweight and lightweight. Alongside competing in the ring, he has also recorded a pair of victories inside the MMA cage.

“The GLORY family is heartbroken to learn of Melissa Van Roosmalen’s passing and critical injuries sustained to Robin Van Roosmalen in a car accident,” the promotion posted on Twitter. We send our deepest condolences to the Van Roosmalen family and their loved ones.”

After completing his run as a kickboxer Van Roosmalen signed with Bellator MMA in May 2019. He was expected to make his debut in October the same year, but the bout didn’t go ahead due to missed weight.