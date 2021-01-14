Search
Leon Edwards vs Khamzat Chimaev gets new date – welterweights to headline UFC card in March

Parviz Iskenderov
Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards victorious over Gunnar Nelson at UFC London | Pic: Facebook/UFC

The Leon Edwards vs Khamzat Chimaev matchup received a new date. The pair is expected to square off in the headliner of UFC Fight Night 187, scheduled for March 13.

MMA Junkie was first to report, citing UFC President Dana White. The location accommodating the event is yet to be determined.

Edwards vs Chimaev has been previously booked twice. The pair was initially set to battle it out in December 2019, but the bout didn’t go ahead after Edwards suffered from coronavirus symptoms. The date on January 20 also fell off, this time due to Chimaev’s withdrawal related to COVID-19.

Leon Edwards (18-3) won eight bouts in a row. His previous outing goes back to July 2019, when he scored a unanimous decision against Rafael dos Anjos. Before that he took a split decision against Gunnar Nelson and defeated Donald Cerrone by UD.

Unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev (9-0) won three bouts in 2020. This includes a pair of first-round knockouts against Gerald Meerschaert (video here) and Rhys McKee, and submission of John Phillips in the second round of his debut inside the Octagon last July.

Another recent addition to UFC Fight Night card on March 13 features a heavyweight battle between Ciryl Gane and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. The announced to date list of matchups can be found below. The event airs live on ESPN+.

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev card

  • Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev
  • Davey Grant vs. Jonathan Martinez
  • Ray Rodriguez vs. TBD
  • Jason Witt vs. Matthew Semelsberger
  • Jinh Yu Frey vs. Gloria de Paula
  • Ciryl Gane vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
  • Matheus Nicolau vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
