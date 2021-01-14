Team GB star Mark Dickinson joins MTK Global ahead of his pro boxing debut

MTK Global is delighted to announce the signing of former Team GB amateur boxing sensation Mark Dickinson ahead of his plans to turn professional.

The 21-year-old had a standout career in the unpaid ranks, with some of his numerous accolades including eight national titles, plus gold medals at the Youth Commonwealth Games and the European Youth Championships.

The North East star also represented Team GB on a number of occasions, and is relishing the chance to now enter the professional ranks alongside MTK Global.

Dickinson said: “I am very excited about joining MTK Global and I can’t wait to start my career as a professional. They have plenty of world champions and seeing how well they have done means there is no reason I can’t as well.

“I’m an eight-time National Champion in the amateurs including a Senior ABA title. I won a gold medal in the Youth Commonwealth Games in the Bahamas, and won gold in the European Youth Championships in Turkey.

“I got onto Team GB the start of 2018 and won gold medals at the Memorial V. Liventsev tournament out in Belarus, and the GeeBee tournament in Finland, along with representing them in the 2019 European Games and the 2019 World Championships.

“I feel like my style is more suited to the pros so it should work in my favour. I take everything one step at a time and just can’t wait to make my debut and get the show on road.”

MTK Global Vice-President Jamie Conlan added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Mark to the team. We believe he can be one of the stand out prospects in 2021.

“We’re looking forward to seeing his development thoughtout this year. His all action style will make sure the North East have another fighter to get behind in years to come.”

News on when Dickinson will make his much-awaited professional debut will be announced in due course.