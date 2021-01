The current middleweight and interim light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira meets the reigning light heavyweight champion Artem Vakhitov in the championship unification at GLORY 77: Rico vs Jamal 3 on January 30. Ahead of the event the promotion released a one-minute highlight reel, featuring Brazilian knockout artist in his previous bouts, sending opponents one after another to the canvas. You can watch it up top.

Fans can watch GLORY 77 live stream on FITE.